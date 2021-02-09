Uttarakhand: Underground glacial lake led to flash floods, says IISc analysis
The Divecha Centre for Climate Change at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has found clues to the origin of the flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Rishiganga valley on Sunday. The team has concluded that release of water from an underground glacial lake led to flash floods and inundation in the valley.
Using a tool to map depression in the bedrock below glacier ice in northern Nanda Devi, the team said images suggest a depression of 25ha upstream of the glacier terminus.
Also Read | Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know about region’s worst disaster in 8 years
This underground lake has a capacity to store 4.5 million cubic metres of water. The lower part of the ablation zone (zone of the glacier which has melted or calved and formed a lake) is also receiving a significant amount of water from a tributary glacier located at the northern side of the Nanda Devi glacier. “If this depression filled with water develops appropriate hydrostatic pressure, it can accelerate the lower part of the ablation zone, possibly releasing water from the underground lake. It could be the potential reason for the flash flood,” a note prepared by the IISC team said.
“This is a new tool developed in IISc by our team which can be very useful to study such disasters. The tool is based on Laminar flow equation and surface slope; known as Himalayan Glacier Thickness Mapper (HIGHTHIM). The tool was used successfully to map depressions below South Lhonak lake in Sikkim and further estimate the future expansion of the lake,” said Professor Anil Kulkarni, distinguished scientist, Divecha Center for Climate Change.
Responding to some US-based scientists who had suggested that a landslide had triggered the flash floods based on satellite data, Kulkarni said “It appears to me that they looked at the adjacent valley. Initial reports suggest that flash flood was caused due to breaking of Nanda Devi glacier. The observation was widely published by numerous news media and also supported by reconnaissance survey carried out by the Indian Air Force. We went deeper to see what happened under the surface.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to hold talks with Afghanistan president today, Shehtoot dam agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden: What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 9,110 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths; tally over 10.8 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s response to RS debate on vote of thanks: Key takeaways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Underground glacial lake led to flash floods, says IISc analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know about region’s worst disaster in 8 yrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid deaths 15-20 times higher in patients with comorbidities: ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers unions to widen protest against farm laws with panchayats in Purvanchal
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha has taken the decision to hold kisan maha panchayats in Purvanchal to mobilise farmers to join the ongoing movement against the three agriculture reform laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir and all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get acquainted with foreign funding Act to help NGOs: Home ministry to CAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Northwestern India records dense fog, gradual rise in temp expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Actor Deep Sidhu, key accused in Jan 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi
Chhattisgarh: Police 'notice' to panchayat representatives to move to safer area
- Manpur is considered a severely affected Maoist area in Rajnandgaon district of the state which comes under the CPI (Maoist) designated MMC zone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox