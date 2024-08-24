 Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on August 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 24, 2024, is 24.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.97 °C and 25.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.89 °C and 27.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 25, 2024 25.09 °C Light rain
August 26, 2024 22.3 °C Moderate rain
August 27, 2024 26.7 °C Moderate rain
August 28, 2024 27.37 °C Moderate rain
August 29, 2024 26.07 °C Moderate rain
August 30, 2024 28.99 °C Moderate rain
August 31, 2024 28.68 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.32 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 27.58 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 27.09 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 28.24 °C Light rain
Delhi 34.4 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on August 24, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024
New Delhi
Saturday, August 24, 2024
