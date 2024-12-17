Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.62 °C and 21.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days: Uttarakhand weather update on December 17, 2024 The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 17, 2024, is 18.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.64 °C and 21.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.62 °C and 21.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 18.27 Few clouds December 19, 2024 20.29 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 19.73 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 18.13 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 18.06 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 18.80 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 18.61 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.