Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024
Dec 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 17, 2024, is 18.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.64 °C and 21.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.62 °C and 21.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.62 °C and 21.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 18, 2024
|18.27
|Few clouds
|December 19, 2024
|20.29
|Sky is clear
|December 20, 2024
|19.73
|Overcast clouds
|December 21, 2024
|18.13
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|18.06
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|18.80
|Broken clouds
|December 24, 2024
|18.61
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024
SHARE
Copy