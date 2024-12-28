Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 28, 2024, is 13.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.45 °C and 14.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.68 °C and 15.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.68 °C and 15.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 29, 2024
|13.53
|Heavy intensity rain
|December 30, 2024
|14.37
|Light rain
|December 31, 2024
|15.62
|Few clouds
|January 1, 2025
|16.68
|Few clouds
|January 2, 2025
|17.38
|Scattered clouds
|January 3, 2025
|18.84
|Sky is clear
|January 4, 2025
|20.19
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
SHARE
Copy