Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.68 °C and 15.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 13.53 Heavy intensity rain December 30, 2024 14.37 Light rain December 31, 2024 15.62 Few clouds January 1, 2025 16.68 Few clouds January 2, 2025 17.38 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 18.84 Sky is clear January 4, 2025 20.19 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

