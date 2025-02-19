Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 19, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 19, 2025, is 18.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.19 °C and 21.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:04 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.62 °C and 19.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 20, 2025 18.14 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 18.89 Moderate rain February 22, 2025 19.23 Broken clouds February 23, 2025 21.28 Light rain February 24, 2025 20.14 Light rain February 25, 2025 20.40 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 21.54 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.61 °C Light rain Chennai 27.23 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.36 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.59 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.16 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 25.74 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



