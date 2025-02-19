Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 19, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 19, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 19, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 19, 2025, is 18.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.19 °C and 21.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on February 19, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on February 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.62 °C and 19.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 20, 202518.14Sky is clear
February 21, 202518.89Moderate rain
February 22, 202519.23Broken clouds
February 23, 202521.28Light rain
February 24, 202520.14Light rain
February 25, 202520.40Sky is clear
February 26, 202521.54Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.62 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.61 °C Light rain
Chennai27.23 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru29.36 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad29.59 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad29.16 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi25.74 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

