Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 19, 2025, is 18.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.19 °C and 21.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.62 °C and 19.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 20, 2025
|18.14
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|18.89
|Moderate rain
|February 22, 2025
|19.23
|Broken clouds
|February 23, 2025
|21.28
|Light rain
|February 24, 2025
|20.14
|Light rain
|February 25, 2025
|20.40
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|21.54
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.