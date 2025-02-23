Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 23, 2025, is 17.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.12 °C and 21.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.4 °C and 21.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 24, 2025
|17.59
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|20.31
|Few clouds
|February 26, 2025
|22.47
|Few clouds
|February 27, 2025
|21.03
|Light rain
|February 28, 2025
|19.56
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|10.59
|Moderate rain
|March 2, 2025
|11.96
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025
