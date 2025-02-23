Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 23, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 23, 2025, is 17.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.12 °C and 21.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:07 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.4 °C and 21.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 24, 2025 17.59 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 20.31 Few clouds February 26, 2025 22.47 Few clouds February 27, 2025 21.03 Light rain February 28, 2025 19.56 Light rain March 1, 2025 10.59 Moderate rain March 2, 2025 11.96 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.52 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.31 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.49 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Few clouds Delhi 21.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



