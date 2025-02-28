Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 28, 2025, is 9.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.17 °C and 9.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.42 °C and 17.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
With temperatures ranging between 6.17 °C and 9.51 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 1, 2025
|9.45
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 2, 2025
|16.42
|Moderate rain
|March 3, 2025
|18.31
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|20.34
|Broken clouds
|March 5, 2025
|18.50
|Light rain
|March 6, 2025
|19.60
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|21.94
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.