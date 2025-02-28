Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 28, 2025, is 9.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.17 °C and 9.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:10 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.42 °C and 17.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

With temperatures ranging between 6.17 °C and 9.51 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 9.45 Heavy intensity rain March 2, 2025 16.42 Moderate rain March 3, 2025 18.31 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 20.34 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 18.50 Light rain March 6, 2025 19.60 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 21.94 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.