Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 17, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 17, 2025, is 13.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.56 °C and 19.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:35 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.76 °C and 21.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 18, 2025 13.46 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 19.41 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 21.14 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 20.67 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 21.23 Overcast clouds January 23, 2025 20.92 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 19.51 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.28 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.68 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.51 °C Few clouds



