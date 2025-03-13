Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 13, 2025, is 21.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.22 °C and 25.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:19 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.25 °C and 24.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 14, 2025 21.98 Light rain March 15, 2025 24.36 Light rain March 16, 2025 19.98 Light rain March 17, 2025 24.81 Light rain March 18, 2025 21.25 Moderate rain March 19, 2025 22.51 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 26.04 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.66 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.49 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.73 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.59 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



