Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.28 °C, check weather forecast for March 19, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 19, 2025, is 22.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.28 °C and 25.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.98 °C and 25.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 20, 2025 22.75 Broken clouds March 21, 2025 24.76 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 24.89 Light rain March 23, 2025 24.40 Few clouds March 24, 2025 25.28 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 27.83 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 28.17 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.65 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.76 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.14 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



