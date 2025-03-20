Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.54 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 20, 2025, is 22.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.54 °C and 25.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.0 °C and 26.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 21, 2025 22.51 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 25.95 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 25.57 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 25.73 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 27.19 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 27.89 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 30.05 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.56 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.59 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.28 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.96 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



