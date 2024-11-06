Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 6, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 6, 2024, is 19.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.87 °C and 25.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.71 °C and 25.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 7, 2024 23.35 °C Sky is clear
November 8, 2024 23.63 °C Sky is clear
November 9, 2024 24.0 °C Sky is clear
November 10, 2024 23.2 °C Light rain
November 11, 2024 23.08 °C Light rain
November 12, 2024 22.63 °C Sky is clear
November 13, 2024 22.95 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.53 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 28.87 °C Light rain
Chennai 28.9 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.14 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad 25.49 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 30.13 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on November 06, 2024
Uttarakhand weather update on November 06, 2024

