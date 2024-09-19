Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.55 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 20, 2024 29.09 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 28.73 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 26.96 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 29.72 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 29.81 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 28.36 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 29.49 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.23 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 32.05 °C Light rain Chennai 32.12 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.87 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.82 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 19, 2024, is 26.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.55 °C and 29.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.2 °C and 29.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

