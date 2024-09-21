Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.73 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 21, 2024, is 28.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 29.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.31 °C and 31.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 22, 2024
|30.04 °C
|Light rain
|September 23, 2024
|30.52 °C
|Light rain
|September 24, 2024
|30.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 25, 2024
|26.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|26.39 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|24.74 °C
|Light rain
|September 28, 2024
|26.17 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
