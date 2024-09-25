Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.98 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 26, 2024 22.42 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 25.78 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 26.07 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 25.45 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 25.96 °C Light rain October 1, 2024 27.52 °C Light rain October 2, 2024 27.3 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 25, 2024, is 26.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.98 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.28 °C and 23.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

