Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 8, 2024 27.72 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 28.38 °C Light rain September 10, 2024 28.64 °C Light rain September 11, 2024 28.81 °C Light rain September 12, 2024 27.79 °C Light rain September 13, 2024 20.89 °C Moderate rain September 14, 2024 17.85 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.61 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.35 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.56 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.7 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 23.73 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.96 °C Light rain Delhi 28.71 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 7, 2024, is 21.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.83 °C and 22.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 87% and the wind speed is 87 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 8, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.38 °C and 28.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 7, 2024

