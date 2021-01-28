Uttarakhand’s Republic Day tableau bags 3rd spot, maiden award for hill-state
- The theme of the tableau was the main symbols that represent the religious legacy and biodiversity of the Himalayan state. The tableau called ‘Kedarkhand’ which was displayed in the parade focussed on the Kedarnath shrine.
Uttarakhand’s tableau, that showcased a replica of the Kedarnath temple, has secured a prize in the Republic Day Parade.
Uttarakhand’s tableau Kedarkhand bagged the third prize in the celebrations. The award was received on Thursday by KS Chauhan, representative of the state government and leader of the team that took the tableau to New Delhi. This is the state’s maiden award at the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.
The theme of the tableau was the main symbols that represent the religious legacy and biodiversity of the Himalayan state. The tableau called ‘Kedarkhand’ which was displayed in the parade focussed on the Kedarnath shrine. The tableau also displayed the state animal-- musk deer, state bird-- monal pheasant and state flower-- the Brahmakamal.
Expressing joy over the prize, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand is Dev Bhumi, or the Land of Gods.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped in increasing the grandeur of Kedarnath shrine through a reconstruction project in the aftermath of the 2013 tragedy,” he said.
Rawat congratulated the people of the state, and those involved in the making of the tableau. State information department deputy director KS Chuahan led the 12-member team that made the tableau.
