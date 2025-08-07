Uttarkashi: 190 rescued, 50+ missing as massive search on after cloudburst devastation | 10 latest updates

As rescue and relief operations entered the third day on Thursday after the devastating cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, around 190 people, including 11 army personnel, have been rescued from the worst-hit Dharali area, according to officials. Relief and rescue operations are underway after flash flood caused by cloudburst, at Dharali in Uttarkashi on Wednesday.(ANI)

More than 50 people are still missing, while two bodies were recovered on Wednesday taking the reported death toll up to 5. However, the official number of causalities from the disaster remained unclear.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected Dharali village on Wednesday, where flash floods and landslides triggered by extreme weather destroyed homes, cut off access routes, and swept away residents.

“The entire state government stands firmly with the people of Dharali in this difficult time,” Dhami said. “Our priority is to provide relief to every affected person and restore normalcy at the earliest.”

Uttarkashi cloudburst rescue operations continue: 10 latest developments