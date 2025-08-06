: Devastating flash floods in the Kheer Ganga river that caused large-scale destruction in Dharali, a bustling market town in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, on Tuesday, brought back the memories of the horrors of 2013 disaster, when a series of floods and landslides devastated the Himalayan state. Uttarkashi tragedy a grim reminder of 2013

“It was terrifying. We whistled, screamed, waved, but no one really understood what was coming,” said Sudhanshu Semwal, 20, a resident of Mukhba village, recalling the furious wave of water and debris crashing into Dharali.

“I heard a deafening sound like boulders grinding,” said Sunita Devi, another resident of Mukhba village. “Then we saw the Kheer Ganga river turn into a monster. It reminded me of the 2013 disaster—the panic, the helplessness, the destruction. It’s happening again.”

In June 2013, Uttarakhand experienced devastating flash floods and landslides triggered by exceptionally heavy rainfall and a cloudburst, particularly affecting the Kedarnath region, resulting in large number of casualties, estimated to be over 4,000, and causing widespread destruction of infrastructure.

On Tuesday, flash floods, triggered by suspected cloudbursts over the upper reaches of the Kheer Ganga around 1.50pm, flattened large parts of Dharali in Harsil Valley, leaving behind a trail of destruction and debris. The bustling market, hotels, houses and shops were destroyed in a matter of minutes.

“The entire town of Dharali vanished from the map in five minutes,” said Lokendra Bisht, a local BJP leader who also runs a homestay in Harsil.

At least four people were killed and dozens feared missing after the flash floods swept through Dharali, officials said, adding that teams from the army, state disaster response force (SDRF), and local police launched a joint operation and rescued around 60 to 70 people.

Around 65 national disaster response force (NDRF) personnel —50 from Delhi and 15 from Dehradun —, 75 SDRF personnel —30 from Gangotri and 45 from Dehradun —, and 30 ITBP personnel have also been dispatched to support the operation, the officials added.

“The rescue operation is being conducted at war footing. Our top priority is saving lives,” SDRF commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

SDRF media in-charge Vineet Devrani said, “Rescue teams from SDRF posts Bhatwadi and Gangotri have reached the site of incident with rescue equipment in the evening. The rescue team informed through satellite phone that so far 60 to70 people have been rescued from the disaster affected area and taken to a safer places. Other SDRF teams are on the way and will reach the affected area soon.”

Yaduvanshi said the Indian Air Force has been requested to deploy two MI helicopters and one Chinook helicopter to aid aerial rescue, while two helicopters under the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) are on standby. Air relief operations will commence as soon as weather conditions improve, Yaduvanshi said.

Uttarkashi district magistrate Prashant Arya and superintendent of police (SP) Sarita Dobhal have also left for Dharali, located approximately 80km from the district headquarters. Due to roadblocks and ongoing rainfall, access to the site has been difficult, although clearing operations by BRO and PWD are underway. Instructions have been issued to reopen blocked routes as quickly as possible, the commandant said.

“Heavy rains are continuing and debris is still flowing with water, which is creating major challenges. Despite this, our teams are working round the clock in coordination with other forces,” said Yaduvanshi

Arya said the situation is being monitored continuously from the district disaster control room. “Army, SDRF, NDRF, and other disaster response forces are engaged in a massive rescue effort in Dharali. All resources have been mobilised to evacuate those trapped and provide immediate medical help and shelter,” he added.

Dobhal said the flash flood had caused a sharp rise in the Bhagirathi river and other local streams. “The situation remains sensitive. People have been advised to stay away from water bodies and move to safe areas. Teams are actively patrolling vulnerable zones,” the SP added.

District disaster management officer Shardul Gusain said the entire administrative machinery is focused solely on relief and rescue. “Our objective right now is clear — get people to safety,” he said.

Anticipating more rain and potential landslides, the Uttarkashi district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and anganwadi centres on August 6, citing safety concerns for students.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand received widespread rainfall, with an average of 30.6mm — 134% above normal — in the last 24 hours. The Yamuna and Tons rivers are also nearing danger levels, prompting heightened alert in adjoining areas.

Medical arrangements have been scaled up across the region, officials said. Beds have been reserved at Harsil and Bhatwadi primary health centres, and at the district hospital in Uttarkashi. Additional capacity has also been created at AIIMS Rishikesh and Doon Hospital in Dehradun. An adequate number of ambulances have been deployed at key points to ensure timely evacuation and treatment.

Locals who witnessed the horror unfold said the water came “with a roar”, sweeping through Dharali with terrifying speed and leaving nothing behind. Some residents said that people celebrating a local deity fair in Mukhba saw water surge early and began raising alarms.

“We were shouting to alert them across the river, but many in Dharali were busy with their daily routine. Some didn’t take the warnings seriously because it was just light rain. Then suddenly, the market was swallowed up,” said Sudhanshu Semwal.

For Sanjay Panwar, 45, a resident of Dharali, the shock is yet to sink in. “I had gone to a nearby town. When I returned, I couldn’t recognise my own market. It was a field of debris and mud. Homes were gone. People were screaming. I stood there speechless,” he said.

Gangotri legislator Suresh Chauhan, who was informed about the incident by Mukhba residents, said he immediately contacted chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and top state officials. “I am on my way to the site to personally assess the situation and assist the people,” he told reporters.

A local journalist Prakash Rangad describes Dharali as a vibrant stop for pilgrims on their way to Gangotri. “Now it’s ghostly… it’s difficult to believe it was just yesterday a place full of life and movement.”

As rescue teams continue searching for survivors and clearing the devastation, the memories of 2013 have returned to haunt the people of Uttarkashi. “This time, it is Dharali that has borne the brunt…and we don’t know how many have perished this time,” Rangad added.