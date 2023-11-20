Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami; rescue ops enter Day 9

Efforts to rescue the 41 construction workers trapped 260 meters inside the Silkyara-Barkot under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi are being carried out at a war footing on the ninth day. The workers have been trapped behind a huge mound of debris for around 216 hours since November 12. As the rescue operations hit a snag on Sunday, the evacuation process is expected to take another four to five days, according to reports.

Uttarkashi: Security personnel and others at the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, days after a portion of the tunnel collapsed trapping several workers inside.(PTI)