UV-C technology to mitigate Covid spread in Parliament soon: Minister

The Parliament will soon be equipped with a radiation technology to mitigate the airborne transmission of Covid virus. Union minister of state for science and technology, Jitendra Singh, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss installation of Ultraviolet-C radiation (UV-C) system ahead of the monsoon session set to begin on July 19.

“The modalities of installing the latest UV-C [Ultraviolet C] disinfection technology were discussed...The technology has been developed by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), affiliated to the Union ministry of science & technology,” a statement from the ministry read.

The technology will first be installed in the Central Hall, Lok Sabha Chamber and Committee Rooms 62 and 63.UV-C radiation, which has been used for years to impede the spread of bacteria, is a known disinfectant for air, water, and non-porous surfaces. However, the minister added, that Covid appropriate behaviour will still need to be followed.

While CSIR has said that the technology has been “developed according to the requirements for deactivation of SARS COV-2 virus”, United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) says the effectiveness of UV-C against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is unknown.

However, the statement from the ministry has said that UV-C “deactivates viruses with appropriate dosages using 254nm UV light.” “Use of UV-C may also help in ameliorating the fungal infections being witnessed during the current wave of the pandemic,” it said.

Meanwhile, a senior public health expert said the radiation technology installation is another “much-hyped” attempt for the mitigation of the virus.