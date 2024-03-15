Uzbekistan woman found dead in Bengaluru hotel, cops suspect murder

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was found dead in a city-based hotel near the BDA bridge on Thursday, said police. The woman had come to Bengaluru on a business visa. (HT)

According to a statement from the hotel staff, Zareena Djeparova had arrived in Bengaluru on March 5 on a business visa, and had booked a room for 10 days on the second floor of Star Hotel.

The staff last saw the woman on Wednesday noon.

On Thursday, an agent who had facilitated her check-in at the hotel tried contacting her on phone. When she did not respond, he contacted the hotel.

The staff subsequently opened the door with the master key and found her lying on the floor with a bedsheet wrapped over her. They then immediately called the police.

“Zareen was found dead in a room at a hotel. She was probably smothered. As of now, we know she was alone at the time of the incident,” said Shekhar, the deputy commissioner of police (Central).

However, he added that external injuries indicate an attack with the suspect possibly knowing the victim.

Police inspector Hemant Kumar of the Seshadripuram police said, the unidentified accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police have also notified the ministry of external affairs to contact the victim’s family.

“We have got some clues about the accused and will arrest them soon. The incident has been reported to the ministry of external affairs for communication with family members of the deceased,” stated police inspector Kumar.

Police, along with forensic experts and canine units, conducted an on-site investigation, and the body was sent to Bowring Hospital for an autopsy on Thursday. Further details will emerge as the investigation progresses, added the inspector.