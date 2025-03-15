Vadodara car crash accused limps, holds his ears during crime scene recreation | Video

Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the prime accused in the fatal Vadodara car crash that killed one woman, was brought to the accident site for crime scene recreation where he was seen limping and holding his ears. Police arrested the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the driver of the speeding car that collided with multiple two-wheelers, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several others, in Vadodara on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

In a video clip released by news agency ANI, the 23-year-old can be seen limping uncomfortably and clutching his ears as he was escorted by police to the spot of the accident.

Chaurasia was involved in the car crash that took place in the early hours of March 14 where a speeding four-wheeler he was driving rammed into a two-wheeler. This led to the death of one woman while eight others were injured in the accident, police said on Saturday.

While Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia is already in police custody, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said that there were more than three vehicles involved in the incident. This included two active vehicles and one EV (Electric Vehicle).

Police invoke charges against Rakshit Chaurasia

The Gujarat police said it has registered a case against the accused under the Motor Vehicle Acts and the forensic team is collecting the evidence as the investigation continues.

"We have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder apart from sections under the Motor Vehicle Acts. Police and Forensic teams have compiled the physical and material evidence," the police said.

"When he (the accused) was driving the car, there was one more person, Pranshu Chauhan, in his car. Were they under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicants - for this, we have taken their blood samples. Police are doing all the investigative exercise. We will prosecute the accused with all the physical, scientific and forensic evidence. Eight people were injured, one woman passed away, and seven are being treated," he added.

Komar revealed that the police are recovering the evidence from the crime scene and the move of the accused's co-passenger is also being tracked.

Accused claims he wasn't drunk at the time of the accident

While the police have registered a drink and drive case against the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia claimed that he was not drunk on the night of the accident.

The accused said that he went for a Holika Dahan celebration and did not do any party. Chaurasia stated that he was not drunk but was driving the car at a speed of 50 km/ph, he further urged to meet the members of the victim's family and said that he was responsible for the accident.