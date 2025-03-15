Vadodara car crash: As accused looks ‘drunk’ in viral videos, Congress questions Gujarat's liquor ban

Vadodara car crash: A woman was killed and four others were left injured after a 23-year-old law student, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, allegedly crashed a car into several vehicles in Gujarat's Vadodara in the early hours of Friday. The incident sparked outrage among not only netizens, but in the political circuit as well. Rakshit Chaurasia reportedly told the police that he was not drunk at the time of the incident. (ANI)

Chaurasia, who was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time of the accident, denied being drunk. He told the police that he lost control of the car at a speed of 50 kmph when he lost control of the vehicle due to potholes on the road.

Eyewitnesses, who caught the 23-year-old, also told cops that he appeared to be drunk and was screaming 'another round, another round' after coming out of the car following the crash.

This has led to several questions, with many wondering how the accused managed to be in an inebriated state in the dry state. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, in a post on X, condemned the accident and condoled the loss of the woman's life in it.

She asked as to what as happened to boys like Rakshit Chaurasia, "what are these spoilt rich kids proud of?" She termed him to be an animal, saying what else can one be when they take someone's life and then ask for "one more round"?

'How is liquor available so easily there'

What also caught the eye of several others was the question of being drunk in Gujarat. The question gains significance as Gujarat is a "dry state". Shrinate asked as to "how is liquor available so easily there?"

"Why does this monster have the belief that he will be saved by taking God's name?" she said in the reference to Rakshit's alleged chanting of 'Om Namah Shivay' in front of people who had rushed to catch him after the accident.

Further in a separate post, she also slammed 23-year-old's interaction with media. "Today he is giving interviews to TV channels and pretending to be innocent. First of all, how can a person in police custody talk to the media? Has this rich spoilt brat fought any freedom struggle that he is being interviewed?" she asked.