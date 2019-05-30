Robert Vadra back at ED office for questioning, says it is round 12

Businessman Robert Vadra reached the Enforcement Directorate office on Thursday morning for another round of questioning in a money laundering case filed against him. Before Vadra headed out for the ED office in national capital Delhi, the businessman put out a Facebook post reaffirming his faith in the judiciary and claiming innocence.

“Till date, I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In the future also, I will cooperate as always, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations,” Robert Vadra said in a Facebook post uploaded sometime before he left home.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has lately been accompanying Robert Vadra to the ED office to send a message to the government that she had her husband’s back, dropped him off today also.

In the past, Vadra has described corruption cases filed against him as political vendetta, insisting that the ruling BJP-led national coalition often used the cases against him to divert attention from inconvenient issues and controversies. His lawyers say that if the central probe agency could not find any evidence against him after 70 hours of grilling, it means that they really don’t have a case.

During his election campaign, PM Modi often alluded to cases against Vadra and others promising to send them to jail in his second term.

Robert Vadra’s 12th round of questioning started hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sworn-in for his second innings.

The ED has already asked the high court to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to him by a subordinate court so that it can arrest and question him in the case pertaining to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

“From the investigation conducted so far, it is revealed that he is involved in the commission of the offence of cross border and domestic money laundering. He is the beneficial owner of various properties under the investigation in the case, which have been acquired through the proceeds of crime,” the agency said in its petition.

The high court will take up this request in a fortnight or so.

An application by Robert Vadra to seek permission to travel to London for medical reasons is also pending before a Delhi court.

First Published: May 30, 2019 11:20 IST