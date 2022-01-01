Live updates: High-level probe ordered into Vaishno Devi stampede, yatra resumes

As many as 12 people were killed and 13 others injured in a stampede that occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday morning.

"The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The police launched a rescue operation to evacuate the people. The situation is under control now, according to officials.