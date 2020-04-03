e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Validity of CGHS cards of govt pensioner beneficiaries extended to April 30

Validity of CGHS cards of govt pensioner beneficiaries extended to April 30

“These relaxations are being made to help the CGHS beneficiaries in view of the extraordinary conditions due to COVID-19 and will not be cited as a precedence in future,” said an official order signed by the director Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

india Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
In view of the coronavirus disease, all out efforts are being made by the government to contain its impact by instituting measures at community as well as at individual levels, the official order said.
In view of the coronavirus disease, all out efforts are being made by the government to contain its impact by instituting measures at community as well as at individual levels, the official order said.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
         

The Union Health Ministry has decided to extend the validity of CGHS cards of government pensioner beneficiaries to April 30.

The validity of the cards was to expire on March 31.

“In case of CGHS pensioner beneficiaries who contribute the subscription on annual basis and whose CGHS cards are valid till March 31, the validity period may be extended till April 30 in the data base by additional directors City/HQ (in Delhi) on the basis of request received over email from such beneficiaries.

“These relaxations are being made to help the CGHS beneficiaries in view of the extraordinary conditions due to COVID-19 and will not be cited as a precedence in future,” said an official order signed by the director Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

In view of the coronavirus disease, all out efforts are being made by the government to contain its impact by instituting measures at community as well as at individual levels, it said.

Guidelines for maintaining social distancing between individuals have already been issued by the government, it added.

tags
top news
Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Misleading forwards spread after PM Modi’s message; PIB tweets in response
Misleading forwards spread after PM Modi’s message; PIB tweets in response
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news