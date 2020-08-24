e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Validity of motor vehicle documents extended till Dec 31 amid Covid-19 pandemic

Validity of motor vehicle documents extended till Dec 31 amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is the third such extension after the earlier advisories on March 30 and June 9.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 18:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Validity of driving licenses and motor vehicle documents has been extended by the central government.
Validity of driving licenses and motor vehicle documents has been extended by the central government.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

Central government on Monday extended the validity of expiring driving licenses and motor vehicle documents till December 31 in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

This is the third such extension after the earlier advisories on March 30 and June 9.

“Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 31st of December 2020,” a release from the ministry said.

“The Ministry had earlier issued advisories on 30th March and 9th June this year regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th of September 2020,” the statement added.

Considering the situation in country due to Covid-19 outbreak, the ministry said that if documents mentioned in the list reached their date of expiration on or after February 1, 2020, and fresh documents in their place could not be granted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government, they would be considered valid till December 31, 2020.

tags
top news
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In