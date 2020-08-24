Validity of motor vehicle documents extended till Dec 31 amid Covid-19 pandemic

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 18:24 IST

Central government on Monday extended the validity of expiring driving licenses and motor vehicle documents till December 31 in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

This is the third such extension after the earlier advisories on March 30 and June 9.

“Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 31st of December 2020,” a release from the ministry said.

“The Ministry had earlier issued advisories on 30th March and 9th June this year regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th of September 2020,” the statement added.

Considering the situation in country due to Covid-19 outbreak, the ministry said that if documents mentioned in the list reached their date of expiration on or after February 1, 2020, and fresh documents in their place could not be granted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government, they would be considered valid till December 31, 2020.