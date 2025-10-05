Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Van attempting to overtake hits truck, motorcycles in Gujarat's Patan; 4 dead, 15 injured

PTI |
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 03:28 pm IST

The accident occurred on the national highway near Moti Pipli village around 10 AM.

Four people died and 15 were injured on Sunday after a pickup van collided with a truck and a couple of two-wheelers near Radhanpur in Gujarat's Patan district, a police official said.

The dead comprise two passengers of the van and two motorcyclists.(Representative)
The dead comprise two passengers of the van and two motorcyclists.(Representative)

The accident occurred on the national highway near Moti Pipli village around 10 AM.

Superintendent of Police Vasant Nayi said. “The pickup van with around 15 passengers collided head-on with a truck during an overtaking attempt on a stretch where movement of traffic on one side is blocked due to road construction work.”

"In the process, the van also hit a couple of two-wheelers with four people on them," the SP said.

"The dead comprise two passengers of the van and two motorcyclists. Fifteen persons have sustained injuries, two of whom are critical. All have been hospitalised," he added.

"The deceased have been identified as Lakshman Desai, Yash Unchosan, Kanu Raval, and Nasib Khan, a Radhanpur police station official said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Van attempting to overtake hits truck, motorcycles in Gujarat's Patan; 4 dead, 15 injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On