Vance conveys condolences to victims of ‘horrific’ terrorist attack in Pahalgam

JAIPUR: US vice president JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on Tuesday extended condolences to victims of a “devastating terrorist attack” on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which occurred on the second day of their visit to India. A police officer questions a passenger as he stands guard near Pahalgam in south Kashmir after terrorists opened fired at tourists visiting Pahalgam. (AP)

The attack at the scenic Baisaran meadow, a short distance from the resort town of Pahalgam, left nearly 30 people dead and as many injured, some of them seriously. Officials described it as the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama suicide bombing of 2019 that killed 40 Indian troops.

“Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India,” Vance said in a social media post.

“Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack,” said Vance, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-day visit.

Vance was responding to a social media post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he met on Monday. Modi strongly condemned the terror attack and conveyed condolences to those who had lost their loved ones.

“All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” Modi said.

Reports from Kashmir said the dead included two foreigners. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the toll is still being ascertained. He described the terror attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years”.