Vandalism of Ganesha, Naga idols sparks tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Tension prevailed in the Bangarappa Layout area of Shivamogga's Raggigudda locality on Sunday after unidentified miscreants allegedly desecrated a Ganesha and Naga idols, police sources said. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area, and tight security arrangements are in place to prevent any further disturbance.(AFP/Representational)

They also said the Naga idol fell into the roadside drain.

According to the sources, the incident occurred in the Shantinagar ward of the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, where the idols had recently been installed on the main road of the Bangarappa Layout.

Residents of the area strongly condemned the act of vandalism and expressed anger over the alleged insult to the deities.

Senior police officers visited the spot and held discussions with the local community.

The officers told residents that a case has been registered and they promised strict action against the culprits.

The situation is currently under control, and police are continuing their investigation.

In a post on 'X', BJP state president Vijayendra alleged that after a brief pause in their acts of mischief in Shivamogga, anti-Hindu elements have once again resumed their wrongdoing.

Vijayendra, an MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, said, In Raggigudda, miscreants desecrated the idols of Ganesha and Sheshanaga. He also said the idol was thrown into a drain.

Attacking the Congress government in the state, he said, "The @INCKarnataka government, which looks at Hindu organisations with a jaundiced eye, has always stood as a backbone to anti-Hindu forces. Especially in Shivamogga district, the excesses of miscreants have reached extreme levels," he alleged.

"If the government does not immediately take strict action against these evil elements, it will have to bear responsibility for the consequences that follow," the BJP leader warned.

There was no reaction from Congress immediately.