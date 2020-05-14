e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16

Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16

india Updated: May 14, 2020 17:25 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Air India has opened bookings for the second phase of 149 repatriation flights under the government’s Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded in 31 countries from May 16.

The second phase will have more than double the 64 flights to be operated during that first phase that will end on May 15. More than 8,000 Indians have been flown back so far in the first phase, mainly from West Asia, in flights operated by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express.

Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Wednesday, “Mission Vande Bharat continues to fly high with flights that spread hope and happiness. 2171 Indians have returned on-board 11 flights from Bahrain, Newark, Manila, Dubai, Muscat, Singapore, Dhaka, Dammam and Kuala Lumpur till midnight 12th May 2020.”

The airline will be operating to more than 30 destinations in the second phase.

Air India tweeted: “FlyAI: Reservation for travel from India to select destinations in USA, UK, Australia & to Frankfurt, Paris & Singapore will commence from 1700 hrs on 14th May 20 on https://t.co/T1SVjRluZv You may also call on 01242641407/ 02026231407/ 18602331407 or do a live chat via our website.”

People familiar with developments said most of the departing flights will take off from Delhi. These include flights to San Francisco, Moscow, Frankfurt, Paris, Chicago, Singapore, Washington, Narita, Riyadh, London, Vancouver, Melbourne, Jeddah, Dammam, Sydney, Toronto, Abu Dhabi, Dhaka, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Rome, Muscat, Cebu, Tbilisi and Rome.

Indians stranded in Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Riyadh, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Jakarta, San Francisco, Sydney, Singapore, Jakarta, Moscow, Frankfurt, Chicago, Kyiv, Almaty, Yerevan, Dushanbe, Bishkek, Karaganda, Paris and Birmingham will return to the country between May 18 and June 3.

Most of the flights will land at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The second phase will also see the use of more feeder flights at the destination countries and within India.

top news
LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Rs 10,000-cr job work offered under MNREGS to migrant workers: FM
Rs 10,000-cr job work offered under MNREGS to migrant workers: FM
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
‘FM’s announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world’: Piyush Goyal
‘FM’s announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world’: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In