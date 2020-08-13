Varsities can open for final exams: Govt to SC

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:39 IST

New Delhi: The Union government has given relaxations to colleges and universities across the country and allowed them to open for the conduct of final-year examinations, which will be held in accordance with an order issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Union home ministry said in an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The submission to the court comes at a time when at least two states — Delhi and Maharashtra — have cancelled final-term exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic despite a UGC order mandating the holding of such exams by September 30.

“Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it was decided to grant an exemption for the opening of educational institutions for the purposes of holding examinations/evaluation work for Final Term Examinations of the Universities /Institutions,” the MHA affidavit said.

Schools and colleges have been closed since March-end. There are indications that the government has prepared standard operating procedures for the reopening of schools. But there are no immediate reopening plans after the current restrictions end on August 31. The guidelines for the ongoing “Unlock 3” phase say educational institutions will remain closed until at least the end of this month.

“...the universities/institutions will be and are clearly intended to be exempted from the said restriction for the limited purpose of holding Final Term Examinations/evaluation work in terms of the UGC guidelines on examinations,” the affidavit said.

On July 6, higher education regulator UGC said universities and colleges across India will have to hold their final-year or final-semester examinations — online, offline or by using a combination of both — by September 30. The same day, the home ministry, which releases guidelines on Covid-19 restrictions and relaxations for businesses and activities, said final-term exams will be held in line with UGC guidelines.

The decision was met with resistance with a section of students demanding the scrapping of examinations in view of the pandemic. The issue reached the top court, where multiple petitioners also argued that many do not have access to high-speed internet and online exams will not be feasible for them. Petitioners have urged the court to consider scrapping online/offline tests, and instead direct UGC to declare results by July 31 based on students’ past performance or internal assessment.

But UGC argues that degrees cannot be conferred without the examinations; that it alone is empowered to take a call on whether or not the exams can take place or should be cancelled; and that the decision to conduct exams is in the interest of a large number of students.

The affidavit becomes important because it spells out the MHA’s stand on the issue and provides for limited relaxations to educational institutes. On July 31, the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah allowed the Centre and UGC to file their affidavits. The matter was taken up on August 10, when they sought permission to file their responses to additional petitions filed in matter. The court is expected to hear the case on Friday.

Tanvi Dubey, an advocate for one of the petitioners, Yash Dubey, who has filed a writ petition against the July 6 UGC order, said, “We will oppose the exception granted by the MHA [home ministry] on the ground that it goes against the July 29 Unlock-3 Guidelines issued by the same Ministry which specifically provides for all schools, colleges to remain closed till August 31...”

But professor Atul Khosla, founder and pro vice-chancellor of Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University, welcomed the home ministry’s stand in the court. “There is technology available to conduct such examinations and government institutions must wake up to the possibilities,” he said.

Surajit Mazumdar, the secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association, questioned UGC’s approach. “...what’s the purpose behind conducting only final year examination? There should be an explanation. If UGC thinks that examination is necessary part of the process to access the ability of students for giving them degrees then they should take the same decision for all students. If they can promote a first year student without any exam why can’t they promote students who have passed all the exams and reached to final year?”

Rajesh Jha, a member of the Delhi University’s executive council (EC) and an associate professor of political science, said gatherings should be avoided and physical distancing maintained during the pandemic. “Even limited opening for exams will expose students to [health] risks, and the higher education system is not fully capable to conduct online exams across social, economic and digital divide,” he added.

Hitesh Sharma, 20, a final-year student of BA (Hons) in political science at Delhi’s Rajdhani College and a resident of Jammu’s Kathua district, said: “Many countries have seen the adverse effect of reopening education institutions amid the pandemic. Who will take the responsibility of the safety of students?”