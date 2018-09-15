Vasundhara Raje attacks Congress for seeking court ban on inaugurations during Gaurav Yatra

While flagging off the Hadauti leg of Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra from her home turf in Jhalawar on Friday, chief minster Vasundhara Raje took a dig at the opposition for seeking a court ban on inauguration and foundation-laying of development works during her yatra.

Raje kicked off her four-day Gaurav Yatra in Hadauti region from Jhalawar district on Friday after worshipping at the Kyasara temple in Dag region.

Later, while addressing a public meeting in Dag, Raje said, “I was to inaugurate the completed development works and lay the foundation stone of sanctioned works on which crores were either spent or were planned to be spent, but the opposition, in despair and frustration, sought a court ban on it during my yatra.”

She said that the opposition feels if such inauguration ceremonies are held during yatra, it could consolidate people’s belief that our government sticks to its word.

Raje asked Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh to inaugurate and lay the foundation of development works worth

Rs 320 crore in Dag region after her yatra’s departure from the region.

Slamming the opposition Congress for not carrying development of Jhalawar during its tenure, Raje said, “Although the polls are round the corner, our state government never observed any partiality in development works in the state.”

Enumerating her association with her electoral home district of Jhalawar, Raje said, “People of Jhalawar have always extended their support and Jhalawar is like a family to me.”

She said that Jhalawar has given her the strength to serve people. Raje claimed that development works worth

Rs 17,000 crore are either running or completed in the Jhalawar district.

Raje said her government has waived off farm loans up to Rs 50,000, while around 65,000 teachers have already been recruited for government schools and around 35,000 more will be recruited.

Raje said her state government has opened seven new government medical colleges in Rajasthan which would help resolve the scarcity of doctors.

Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh, Dag MLA RC Suneriwal and other BJP leaders were present during the public meeting on Friday. Raje would cover 17 assembly constituencies of Kota division in next three days.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 01:45 IST