10 killed as pick-up vehicle collides with trailer truck in Rajasthan

At least 10 people returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam have died after a passenger pick up and a trailer truck collided near Bapi in Rajasthan, authorities said on Wednesday.

Three people have been hospitalised and nine others have been referred for a treatment, said Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar.

SP Sagar Rana told PTI that the people involved in the accident were devotees coming from Khatu Shyam temple. "We have received information that at least 10 people have been killed in a road accident that took place on Manoharpur Highway. The victims were said to be returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam. Some of the injured have been referred to SMS Hospital."