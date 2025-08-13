Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
10 killed as pick-up vehicle collides with trailer truck in Rajasthan

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 07:22 am IST

The accident occurred between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck

At least 10 people returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam have died after a passenger pick up and a trailer truck collided near Bapi in Rajasthan, authorities said on Wednesday.

Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar informed about the incident, stating that 10 people have died. (representational image)
Three people have been hospitalised and nine others have been referred for a treatment, said Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar.

Three people have been hospitalised and nine others have been referred for a treatment, said Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar.

Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar informed about the incident, stating that 10 people have died. "According to initial reports, 10 people have died in an accident near Bapi. 9 people have been referred for treatment and 3 are being treated in the District Hospital... The accident occurred between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck..." he said further.

SP Sagar Rana told PTI that the people involved in the accident were devotees coming from Khatu Shyam temple. "We have received information that at least 10 people have been killed in a road accident that took place on Manoharpur Highway. The victims were said to be returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam. Some of the injured have been referred to SMS Hospital."

