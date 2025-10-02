Vehicle falls into lake in MP’s Khandwa during idol immersion; 10 dead

BHOPAL: Ten people died when a tractor-trolley parked on a makeshift bridge for the immersion of Durga idols in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district fell into a lake on Thursday evening, police said. A search and rescue operation is underway in the Jamli village, where 10 people died in an accident during the Durga idol immersion ceremony, in Khandwa on Thursday (ANI Grab)

Khandwa superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Rai said the tragedy occurred around 5pm when the vehicle, parked on the makeshift bridge, fell into the deep lake.

About 10-15 people jumped into the lake to try to save the victims. There were 10 people, including minors who drowned. Six of the victims were females.

Police said an eight-year-old girl remains missing and rescue teams were continuing search operations to locate her. Three girls, who were injured, have been rushed to the hospital where they are being treated, said Siddharth Bahuguna, deputy inspector general of police, Khandwa.

Khandwa’s chief medical officer Dr OP Jugtawat said 10 bodies had reached the hospital. “The injured have been admitted to Panjana Hospital, and three more have been transferred to Khandwa District Hospital. Rescue and search operations are still ongoing. It is estimated that around 30 to 32 people were in the trolley when the accident occurred, and there may be further casualties. The district administration, including the SP and health team, are present at the site, and all doctors and staff are fully involved in the rescue and treatment efforts,” he said, according to a video released by PTI.

A local resident Fakir Chand Kushwaha said he and others pulled out six bodies and rescued three survivors. He estimated that the lake was about 50 feet deep at the point where the incident took place, making rescue difficult.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav condoled the deaths. “Instructions have been given to provide ₹4 lakh each as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and to provide proper treatment to the injured at the nearest hospital. I pray to Goddess Durga for the speedy recovery of all the injured and for strength to the bereaved families,” the CM said in a post on X.