e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Venkaiah Naidu launches commemorative stamp in former PM Gujral’s honour

Venkaiah Naidu launches commemorative stamp in former PM Gujral’s honour

Naidu asked younger people to take inspiration from IK Gujral and work towards the country’s peace and development

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 12:28 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu.
Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu.(File photo)
         

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged all political parties to come together for the country’s development while calling for fostering cordial policies for coexistence with the neighbouring countries, a collective effort to counter terrorism, and increasing representation of women in positions of power.

“At a time when we are facing the worst health crisis in history, all nations, especially the South Asian nations, must come together to rebuild economies, ramp up health infrastructure and protect livelihoods,” Naidu said at the launch of a commemorative stamp on late former Prime Minister I K Gujral’s 101st birth anniversary.

Naidu highlighted Gujral’s achievements. He recalled how Gujral and his family were imprisoned during the Quit India Movement against the British colonialists in the 1940s.

“He [Gujral] was a soft-spoken, gentle politician who never compromised on his values,” Naidu said. “He was courteous to a fault and made friends across the political spectrum. A multifaceted personality, [he] enjoyed reading and reciting poetry and authored many books,” Naidu said.

He asked younger people to take inspiration from Gujral and work towards the country’s peace and development.

Naidu highlighted the rise of state-sponsored terrorism in India and urged the South Asian nations to come together to fight the scourge. “The menace of terrorism can hinder the realisation of a prosperous future for all in South Asia,” he said. “The time has come for the nations to play a more proactive role and step-up efforts in isolating nations sponsoring terrorist activities and imposing sanctions against them to deter them.”

Naidu called for the greater participation of women in public life and praised Tamil Nadu for being the state with the highest number of women high court judges--30. “There is a gross underrepresentation of women in the judiciary,” he said. “Leadership is not just about physical attributes. Women must be provided with the opportunity to take on leadership roles in politics, corporate governance, and civil society. History shows us that whenever women are given this opportunity, they excel.”

He said the 17th Lok Sabha has the highest number of women, but they account for only 14% of its strength.

tags
top news
Blow to BJP, MVA candidates lead in 4 Council seat polls in Maharashtra
Blow to BJP, MVA candidates lead in 4 Council seat polls in Maharashtra
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
GHMC poll results LIVE updates: AIMIM’s Majid Hussain wins in Mehdipatnam
GHMC poll results LIVE updates: AIMIM’s Majid Hussain wins in Mehdipatnam
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
‘Shape of things to come’: Puri on BJP’s early gains in GHMC polls
‘Shape of things to come’: Puri on BJP’s early gains in GHMC polls
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In