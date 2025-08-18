'Very good personality, non-controversial’: Sanjay Raut lauds NDA's VP pick CP Radhakrishnan

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday lauded NDA's pick for Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan. “He has a lot of experience. I extend best wishes to him,” Raut said.(ANI file photo)

Raut said that Radhakrishnan has a “very good personality”, while calling him “non-controversial”. “He has a lot of experience. I extend best wishes to him,” Raut told ANI.

The decision to nominate 68-year-old Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra, was taken after “extensive discussions with the NDA partners”, BJP President JP Nadda said.

The decision was taken by the BJP's highest decision-making body, the Parliamentary Board, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda said that senior leaders of the BJP had also reached out to the Opposition parties to support the NDA nominee. “The opposition leaders conveyed to us that their decision to support the nominee will depend on the candidate. We are hopeful that the VP will be elected by consensus,” Nadda said.

The election for the post of the Vice President will be held on September 9, the Election Commission said.

Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024, having served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly a year and a half previous to that.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to praise Radhakrishnan, saying that he has a “rich experience” as an MP and having served as the Governor of various states.

“His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters,” Modi said, adding that Radhakrishnan would be “an inspiring Vice President”.

Radhkrishnan was born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, and has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He has been a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has served as the State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.