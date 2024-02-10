Veteran BJD leader and 10-time MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo passes away at 87

Bhubaneshwar: Veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Odisha’s longest-serving legislator V Sugnana Kumari Deo passed away late on Friday night at a private hospital in Chennai, officials said. She was 87. Sugnana Kumari, who belonged to the royal family of Khallikote, was the daughter-in-law of Rama Chandra Mardaraj Deo (HT Photo/Sourced)

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reached the private hospital in Chennai, where she was undergoing treatment, to inquire about her health condition. According to hospital officials, she breathed her last at about 1am.

Sugnana Kumari, who belonged to the royal family of Khallikote, was the daughter-in-law of Rama Chandra Mardaraj Deo, erstwhile king of the princely estate of Khallikote in Ganjam district.

A 10-time member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Sugnana never became a minister as she spurned repeated offers, reiterating that “a queen never becomes a minister”.

Sugnana was first elected to the state assembly as a Congress candidate in 1963 from the Khallikote constituency after the seat was vacated due to the untimely demise of her father-in-law Raja Rama.

However, she left Congress to join the Utkal Congress, a regional political party formed in 1970 and lost two subsequent elections from Khallikote but was elected for the second time in 1974. She again won from Khallikote in 1974 and 1977 from Congress and Janata Party, respectively.

After winning again in 1985 from Khallikote on the Janata Party ticket, Sugnana never lost any election till 2014, when she contested from the Kabisuryanagar assembly constituency on the BJD ticket. She did not contest the assembly poll in 2019.

Born in Chennai on August 5, 1937, to King RVM Neeladi Deo, Sugana had a brilliant academic career. She did her MA in Social Work from Madras University.

Condolences poured in from all quarters following the demise of Deo.

“I am saddened to hear about the demise of Sugyana Kumari Deo, a prominent politician. As a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal, she was instrumental in organizing the party. She has left her mark in public service by representing Khalikot and Kabisuryanagar assembly constituencies 10 times. It is an irreparable loss. May her soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members,” Patnaik on X.

Condoling her death on X, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, “I am deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of renowned politician, former MLA and Khallikote queen V Sugnana Kumari Deo. She was a very popular figure in Odisha. With her demise, Odisha lost an outspoken leader. Her contribution to the society as a people’s representative in the State politics will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace! I also extend my sympathy to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti.”