Veteran Congress leader and ex-UP Governor Aziz Qureshi dies. He was 83

PTI | , Bhopal
Mar 01, 2024 02:15 PM IST

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor and senior Congress leader Aziz Qureshi passed away at a hospital here on Friday after a prolonged illness, a family member said.

Former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi. (File Photo)
Former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi. (File Photo)

Qureshi was 83, his nephew Sufian Ali, who looked after him, said.

"He was not keeping well for some time and breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhopal around 11 am," he said.

Qureshi had served as the governor of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Mizoram.

He was first elected as an MLA in 1972 from Sehore seat in Madhya Pradesh and became a Lok Sabha member in 1984, Ali said.

Qureshi was single. His last rites will be performed later this evening, he added.

