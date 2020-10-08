e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian’: Mamata condoles Paswan’s death

‘Veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian’: Mamata condoles Paswan’s death

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers,” Banerjee tweeted.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
In this Nov. 27, 2007, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ramvilas Paswan beats drum during door to door campaign for his party's 'Sankalp' rally in Patna. Paswan passed away on Thursday evening, Oct. 8, 2020. He was 74.
In this Nov. 27, 2007, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ramvilas Paswan beats drum during door to door campaign for his party's 'Sankalp' rally in Patna. Paswan passed away on Thursday evening, Oct. 8, 2020. He was 74. (PTI)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed deep grief over the passing away of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

She extended her condolences to his family members, colleagues and admirers.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers,” Banerjee tweeted.

Paswan (74) died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted.

Paswan, who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital in Delhi a few days ago.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country’‘s most noted Dalit leaders.

He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid strikes back, gets Pooran, Shami
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid strikes back, gets Pooran, Shami
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In