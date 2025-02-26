VFS Global launches AI-powered chatbot for UK visa applications

Outsourcing firm VFS Global has launched a generative artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot for voice and text-based assistance for the United Kingdom (UK) visa application process. VFS Global said the chatbot will significantly enhance the visa application experience. (X)

UK Visas and Immigration cross-cutting service operations deputy director Jen Vidler said instant access to accurate information about the application process will ensure they continue offering the best services to customers.

Human-like interaction, round-the-clock availability, country-specific information, secure AI hosting, and a user feedback mechanism that continuously refines responses are among the key features of the chatbot.

VFS Global founder and CEO Zubin Karkaria said the chatbot will significantly enhance the visa application experience. “We are also developing a range of AI and digital solutions to drive transformation in visa and consular services globally,” he said.

The chatbot has been designed using advanced generative AI technology trained on publicly available data from VFS Global’s websites.

A VFS Global statement said the company is focussed on ethical AI practices and collaborated with the non-profit Responsible AI Institute to ensure the technology minimises biases and remains compliant with data protection regulations. It said the chatbot aims to enhance customer satisfaction by offering a seamless, reliable, and secure way to access visa related information at any time.

VFS Global’s AI team in Dubai created the chatbot in response to the growing demand for more efficient customer service. The company said that the chatbot enables users to quickly obtain relevant details to navigate the visa application process, making it easier for travellers to access the support they need.