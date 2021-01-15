IND USA
The second phase of the campaign, which will involve reaching out to ordinary people, will start on February 1 and end on February 27.(HT Photo)
VHP nationwide fund drive for Ram temple construction begins today

In the first phase from January 15 to 31, the VHP, which has been at the vanguard of a campaign for the construction of a Ram temple in the holy town, will call only on eminent people who have been identified by its local cadre.
By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:21 AM IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will launch on Friday a 44-day, nationwide campaign, spread over two phases, to connect with the people and raise funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In the first phase from January 15 to 31, the VHP, which has been at the vanguard of a campaign for the construction of a Ram temple in the holy town, will call only on eminent people who have been identified by its local cadre. Most such calls will not be made public.

The second phase of the campaign, which will involve reaching out to ordinary people, will start on February 1 and end on February 27.

The Supreme Court in November 2019 ruled on the long-running Hindu-Muslim dispute over the Ayodhya site, which it awarded to the Hindus; it directed the government to provide an alternative five-acre site to the Muslims to construct a mosque as a replacement for the 16th century Babri mosque that stood on the site and was demolished on December 6, 1992, by Hindu activists.

Hindus believe the site marks the birthplace of the lord Ram and that a temple which stood at the site had been demolished and the Babri mosque constructed on its ruins.

At the village, block, town and district levels, the VHP has identified people who will be contacted by its cadre in the first phase. A list of all such people has been prepared.

“Eminent people in government jobs, the corporate world and other personalities have been identified for the first phase of the campaign,” said a senior VHP leader, who requested anonymity.

“If anyone wants to avoid the public glare, the visit to his residence will not be made public,” he added.

Shripad Naik was admitted to the GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka.
india news

PM Modi calls Shripad Naik, enquires about his health

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Naik at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after getting injured in a road accident.
Army Chief General MM Naravane. (File photo)
india news

Don’t test our patience: Army chief to China on LAC row

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:51 AM IST
In his Army Day address at the Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt, General MM Naravane said the morale of the soldiers deployed in forward areas in the Ladakh sector was higher than the mountains they were defending
Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane speaks during the 73rd Army Day Parade, at Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Indian Army chief warns, says 'don't commit the mistake of testing our patience'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:48 AM IST
The Army chief was talking at the 73rd Army Day at the National War Memorial in Delhi where Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also paid tributes.
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Kundli border in Sonepat(PTI Photo)
india news

'No chance of further improvement on farm laws', says farmer unions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:47 AM IST
The farmer unions have been maintaining that they were ready to attend the scheduled talks with the government, even as they have said they do not want to appear before the court-appointed panel and have also questioned its composition.
Tourists take pictures in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, on January 14. (PTI)
india news

Cold wave continues; Srinagar records -7.6°C

By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:40 AM IST
While India Meteorological Department officials have ruled out snowfall for another week, they said the cold wave will continue
Covid-19 reaches Thane to be distributed in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in Maharashtra, on January 13. (HT file)
india news

India Covid-19 vaccination: FAQs on schedule, precautions, side effects

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The priority groups for vaccination comprise country’s health care workers and frontline workers; people over the age of 50 years; and people under 50 with comorbidities
A health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 10.52 million, day before vaccination starts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The country recorded 15,590 new infections in the previous 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he attends the annual bull taming event "Jallikattu" in the village of Avaniyapuram, on the outskirts of Madurai on January 14, 2021.(AFP)
india news

Rahul Gandhi backs farmers' 'satyagraha against govt', plugs freedom struggle

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:14 AM IST
"Farmers are upholding our freedom by ensuring food security and nutrition for our children," the video shared by Gandhi states.
It will be a historical day, Union minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted ahead of the roll out of the vaccination programme.(PTI)
india news

80% Indians ready to take vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan, praises PM, scientists

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Several European countries have reported a high rate of vaccine hesitancy. But Indians have their trust on PM Modi and scientists, the health minister wrote.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Student files PIL against Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversion ordinance

By Ranjan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Amratansh Nema has said that “the ordinance has been promulgated in utmost haste and autocratic manner without a proper consultative process”
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Haryana-Rajasthan border.(HT Photo)
india news

Farm laws can be a 'significant step', but protect those adversely impacted: IMF

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the new measures will reduce the role of the middlemen and enhance efficiency.
KGMU, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (HT file)
india news

Lucknow’s KGMU begins genome sequencing of new Covid-19 strain

By Gaurav Saigal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Apart from KGMU, the genome sequencing study will also start at Bananas Hindu University, Central Drug Research Institute, and National Botanical Research Institute
The first lot of Covishield Covid-19 vaccines arrives at the vaccine store at MMG hospital in Ghaziabad on January 14. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
india news

31,700 health workers to be vaccinated across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Gaurav Saigal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The state has so far received over one million vaccine doses against 1.1 million sought for the first phase
A case has been registered in Dharwad rural police station.(Representative image)
india news

11 people killed in road accident near Karnataka's Dharwad

By Venkatesha Babu, HT Correspondent | Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dharwad
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Five others are seriously injured and two others have minor injuries. They have been shifted to Hubli's KIMS hospital.
As per the study, 83% of the LPG burn victims score very low when quizzed about LPG gas and cylinders. (Representational Image)
india news

Cases of LPG injuries rise in Delhi; multiple burns in each: Study

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The share of LPG burns – among all flame burns reported at Delhi’s RML hospital – has gone up from 0.1% during the initial round of study between 1993 and 2000 to 27% between 2007 and 2011
