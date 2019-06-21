VHP resolution for faster hearings in Ram temple case

The highest decisionmaking body of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Supreme Court and the Centre to speed up court hearings in the case pertaining to construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

At a meeting in Haridwar, the margdarshak mandal of the VHP, which comprises Hindu saints, said the delay in decision-making had given rise to “doubts in the minds of devotees” (about the intentions of the government) and cautioned that an “atmosphere of disbelief is not good”.

A hardline affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the VHP also underlined that it would “not be right for the judiciary to turn away from its responsibility (of speeding up the hearings).” “Rambhakts (devotees of Ram) have come to realise that the issue for which Hindu society has been struggling for 500 years... have been made is not the priority of judiciary,” it said.

