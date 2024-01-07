close_game
News / India News / Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Exclusive vegetarian thali for guests over 3 days

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Exclusive vegetarian thali for guests over 3 days

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 07, 2024 10:56 PM IST

PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Summit’ on January 10 in Gandhinagar.

All eyes are on the three-day mega ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’ on January 10 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. As a part of the Summit, several programmes have been organised at Mahatma Mandir, Sector-17 Exhibition Center, and GIFT City, in the state capital Gandhinagar. According to reports, all the 136 delegates at the event will get to relish exclusive vegetarian meals for three days, organised by Leela Hotel.

A model of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 placed at a roadside ahead of the summit, in Gandhinagar(PTI)
A model of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 placed at a roadside ahead of the summit, in Gandhinagar(PTI)

The state government will be introducing a special ‘Vibrant Bharat Thali’ for exclusive golden cardholders for 4,000, reported news agency PTI. Starting with the event on January 10, the delegates will be served their first meal in the afternoon named ‘Taste of India’ which will offer different kinds of vegetarian dishes. In the evening, they will be presented with ‘The taste of Gujarat’ for dinner which will include ‘khichdi’ and ‘curry’, reported PTI.

On the second day of the Summit, delegates will be served different flavours of millet - made in local authentic form. On the last day, the delegates will have a special networking dinner with some cultural programs.

“We will serve pure vegetarian food, crafted to ensure a low carbon footprint and bring in a carbon neutral event,” Vikas Sood, General manager of Hotel Leela, Gandhinagar told news agency PTI.

PM Modi will be visiting Gujarat from January 8 to 10, where he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, CEOs of top global corporations, and inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. According to an official release, the Summit's theme this year is ‘Gateway to the Future’ and will celebrate ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’.

A total of 136 delegates from 34 partner countries will be attending the event. The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics including - industry 4.0, technology and innovation, sustainable manufacturing, green hydrogen, electric mobility and renewable energy, and transition towards sustainability.

(With inputs from PTI)

