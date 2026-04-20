New Delhi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will address the country's bureaucrats on the occasion of the Civil Services Day on Tuesday. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to address civil servants on Tuesday

The Civil Services Day is observed annually as an occasion for the civil servants across India to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitment to public service and excellence in their work.

On this day in 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of the all-India administrative service and described civil servants as the steel frame of India.

The occasion provides an opportunity for civil servants to renew their commitment to citizen-centric administration, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said on Monday.

The theme for the Civil Services Day 2026 is 'Viksit Bharat: Citizen-Centric Governance and Development at the Last Mile'. It is aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and underscores the government's commitment to transparent, accountable and citizen-centric governance, with a strong emphasis on last-mile delivery and inclusive development, it said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions will observe the 18th Civil Services Day on Tuesday.

Vice President Radhakrishnan will grace the event at Vigyan Bhawan here as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address.

The inaugural session will include an address by the Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and a welcome address by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan.

It will be followed by a panel discussion on the 'Role and Effectiveness of Civil Services - An External Perspective', which will bring together eminent personalities from government, industry and policy institutions to deliberate on enhancing accountability, innovation and service delivery in governance, the statement said.

It said the four breakaway sessions scheduled during the event will feature focused thematic deliberations on key governance priorities.

A session on 'Sustainable Livelihood through PM Vishwakarma' will be chaired by Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. A session on 'Addressing Non-Communicable Diseases in India: From Preventive to Care' will be chaired by Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, the statement said.

The session on 'Mitigating Financial Risk of Farmers through KCC and Other Initiatives' will be chaired by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, it said.

There will be a dedicated session on 'Accelerating India's Net-Zero Path through PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', it added.

These sessions will bring together senior officials, experts and stakeholders for in-depth discussions and exchange of best practices towards strengthening citizen-centric governance and improving last-mile service delivery.

The event will conclude with an address by the cabinet secretary on 'Ethics and Efficiency in Civil Services'.

Senior officials of the central and state governments will participate in the day-long event.

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