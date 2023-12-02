Victim made accused: BSP MP on Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor supports Adhir's letter

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Saturday said in the alleged cash-for-question investigation against Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, the victim was made an accused. The ethics committee worked at the speed of a bullet train in the Mahua Moitra case but there has been no progress in the earlier case of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abusing Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. "I have written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker yesterday and today as well. The Speaker should look into this issue," Danish Ali said extending support to Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chowdhury's stand on Mahua Moitra. The ethics committee report on cash-for-question allegations against Mahua Moitra is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The BSP MP objected to the fact that the Ethics Committee report on Mahua Moitra mentioned some observations about Danish Ali as Danish Ali among some opposition MPs walked out when Mahua Moitra was being interrogated -- citing unfairness. But the panel had no mandate to comment on any other MP, Danish Ali wrote in his letter adding that y targeting him a message was being sent that no member should speak out against the ruling party.

Adhir Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to the Speaker saying that if Mahua Moitra is expelled from Parliament, then it will be an extremely serious punishment having wider ramifications. "If the media reports on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee on choosing to recommend expelling Mohua Moitra from Parliament are right, it would, perhaps be the first such recommendation of the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha," Chowdhury said in his letter to the Speaker.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor supported Adhir Chowdhury and said Adhir's better raises fundamental questions about the procedure, conduct and conclusion of the ethics committee in the Mahua Moitra case. “In the absence of a comparably detailed response, any action taken on the report the Committee intends to table on Monday would be a travesty of justice,” Tharoor said.

The Trinamool reacted to Adhir's support to Mahua and said it was in the interest of the Congress as well as someday a Congress leader might be targetted the same way.

The report on Mahua Moitra is likely to be tabled on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 4. In the all-party meeting ahead of the session on Saturday, the Trinamool demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Ethics Committee report, before any decision is taken to expel Moitra from the House.