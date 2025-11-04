Victims of road mishap in Delhi turn out to be thieves on the run, held

The duo -- identified as Rohit Ravidas (25) and Karamjeet (28), both residents of Sonia Gandhi Camp -- aroused further suspicion when one of them was found carrying a mobile phone that he couldn't unlock.
A few pointed questions from the team turned the supposed accident case into a crime investigation.
"During sustained questioning, the men confessed to having committed a house theft in the early hours of the same day in Gopalji Colony in Kapashera.
They admitted to stealing a bag and three mobile phones from one Lal Chand," he added.
At their instance, the complainant's stolen bag was recovered, and police soon tracked down their associate, Pankaj (33), also from Sonia Gandhi Camp.
He was found in possession of another stolen mobile phone that had been sold to him by the duo.
Habitual offenders with previous cases found
Police said Rohit and Karamjeet are habitual offenders who steal from houses and pass on the loot to Pankaj, who sells it and divides the proceeds.
One of the stolen phones was said to be already sold, they said.
Investigations revealed that Rohit is involved in four previous cases, while Pankaj has two prior cases, police added.