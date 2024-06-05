New Delhi, The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said the victory margins were narrow in Delhi this time even though the city preferred to elect the BJP in general election as it has been doing since 2014. Victory margins narrow in Delhi, AAP vote share up in Punjab: RS MP Sandeep Pathak

Addressing a press conference, A Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, "The INDIA bloc performed quite well despite the circumstances against them. In Delhi, the victory margins were narrow this time. Voters here prefer to vote for BJP in Lok Sabha polls and for A and other parties in Vidhan Sabha elections. They stuck to that pattern this time also."

Asserting that for them, the country is above the party, Pathak said the people of the country have made it clear that they will not tolerate any kind of dictatorship and hooliganism.

"On the one hand, BJP put in all its efforts. Even after that, it could not get a majority. On the other hand, INDIA bloc fought the elections in such adverse conditions and performed so well. For us, our country is more important than our party. We fought the elections together with strength. Our party is strong and is ready to fight for the country," he said.

The A-Congress alliance drew a blank in Delhi with BJP performing a clean sweep, just as it had done in the last Lok Sabha elections.

In Punjab, where A and Congress went solo, the former, which is the ruling party in the state, won three seats.

"In the last polls, we had won one seat and our vote share was seven per cent. But this time, we have won three seats and gave a close fight on two others. We had aimed for more seats but our vote share has increased," Pathak said.

The A had swept the 2022 assembly polls in Punjab by winning 92 seats out of 117 and formed the government. But the party could not repeat the same performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

"We have performed much better than the last Lok Sabha elections. If you compare the results of the Lok Sabha elections with the results of the assembly elections, we have got fewer votes, but we have succeeded in our goal. Our aim was to stop the BJP. We stopped BJP in Punjab and Chandigarh. We have achieved our aim. We will work even harder in the future and bring good results."

Pathak asserted that this election was not about the Aam Aadmi Party but the INDIA.

"In this, it was not us but the country that was important. We faced many difficulties. Our leaders and workers used to get threats. Despite that, this result has come, we are happy about it. This is the result at the moment. Now we will work harder and things will change in the coming time," he added.

