Video of DK Shivakumar slapping Congress worker goes viral, BJP criticises

A video of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has gone viral on social media, where he can be seen slapping a Congress worker during an election rally in Haveri on Saturday. The video was shared by multiple social media handles of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), taking a dig at Congress for the treatment of its workers. DK Shivakumar (PTI)

The video is of when DK Shivakumar arrived in Karnataka's Haveri to lead an election rally, campaigning for Congress's Lok Sabha candidate from Dharwad, Vinoda Asooti. The clip starts with him getting out of the car with crowds of people and Congress workers surrounding him.

As people continued to surround Shivakumar and shout slogans, a Congress worker was seen trying to put his hands around the Karnataka deputy CM. This is when Shivakumar slapped the worker. The Congress worker in the video was identified as Allauddin Maniar.

After Shivakumar slapped him, the police surrounding his convoy can be seen pushing Maniar to the side as the Congress leader walks away. The clip was shared on social media platform X by the official handle of Karnataka BJP.

BJP Karnataka's post read, "Congress workers were chanting "DK DK" as DK Shivakumar arrived for campaigning. One of the workers put his hands on DK Shivakumar's shoulders when he stepped out of the car. Furious with the sudden inappropriate behavior, Shivakumar slapped the worker. The worker has been identified as Municipal member Allauddin Maniar."

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya took a jibe at Shivakumar and the Congress party while sharing the video, and said, “Karnataka’s DCM, DK Shivakumar, slaps Congress Municipal Member Allauddin Maniar, while campaigning in Savanur town of Haveri. This is not the first time DK has assaulted a Congress worker. His crime? He happened to put his hands on DK Shivakumar's shoulder, when the latter stepped out of the car.”

His post further read, “I wonder why do Congress workers even want to work for the Congress? Their leaders slap them, humiliate them, don’t give them tickets to contest (all of them are cornered by family members) Is it for the corruption money they make on the side? No self-respect?”